Kikau and Koroisau star in Panthers win

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers forward Viliame Kikau helped his side continue its winning run with a 30-18 victory against Bulldogs last night.

The Fijian second-rower sent Izack Tago racing down the sideline and Edwards backed up to extend Penrith’s lead to 12-0 after just 14 minutes.

The strike forward, who will join the Bulldogs next season, fullback Dylan Edwards, prop James Fisher-Harris and Fijian hooker Api Koroisau led the way for the Panthers, whose left side attack was as potent as ever.

The Premiers overcame the absence of six Origin stars to hold off a gutsy Bulldogs team.

Tonight, Sea Eagles will face Warriors at 9.35pm.