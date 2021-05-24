Key players return for Army football

The Army football team for the Sukuna Bowl is not wasting time as it prepares for the December 17th showdown against Police.

For two years, the team has been on the losing end but the Delainabua men are coming in with high confidence, optimistic that the odds will be in their favor.

Some notable names in the squad includes, Aaron Edward, Kolinio Sivoki, Peniame Drova, Waisea Ravouravou, Simon Prakash, Jope Mudre, Apisalome Turuva, Epeli Loaniceva, Christopher Wasasala and Epeli Saukuru.

Team Manager, Ashneel Narain says a number of their key players who were on deployment last year are back in the squad.

He says this is a boost for the team.

“Most of our players are back here in Fiji, they are not deployed so that’s the good thing for us. The players which we needed for this team are all here and not deployed to missions.”

The team has been in camp for the past two weeks and Narain says things are looking positive so far.

Army will take on Police on December 17th at Albert Park in Suva at 10am and you can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

You can also catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

Meanwhile, some district reps in the Police and Army sides’ have been featuring for their respective teams in the Digicel Premier League.

Some are expected to be in action again this weekend including Wasasala of Suva against Sivoki and Lautoka, Drova and Rewa takes on Navua while Ba faces Saukuru and Nadroga.

The dates, times and venues for these matches are yet to be confirmed.