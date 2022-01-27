Home

Rugby

Kenya builds strong pack for Spain

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 11, 2022 4:57 pm
[Source: World Rugby]

The Kenya 7s side will have some new faces in the upcoming Malaga 7s later this month.

Head Coach Innocent Simiyu confirms he is putting together a new squad as he continues to build a stronger pack in Spain.

Some of the Kenyan XVs international superstars have been called on to add to the team’s power.

Article continues after advertisement

While only four players from last year’s Safari Sevens tournament will be making a return for the international tournaments.

The training camp began last week and will run until they fly out to Spain.

Kenya is pooled with a tough bunch as France, Canada and Wales will be welcoming them to Europe in pool D.

Kenya is also set to take part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

[Source: Planet7s]

