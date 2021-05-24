Home

Kenny's honored in New Year list

BBC NEWS
January 1, 2022 4:03 pm

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny has been made a knight and his wife Laura – a five-time Olympic champion – a dame in the New Year Honours list.

The 33-year-old became the most successful British Olympian at the Tokyo Games and 29-year-old Laura the joint most decorated female athlete for Team GB.

Laura and Jason Kenny have 15 Olympic medals between them after another golden haul at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

They cemented their reputations as two of the world’s strongest track cyclists and did so as parents for the first time, with son Albert born in 2017.

 

