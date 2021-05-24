Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|COVID-Safe protocols need to continue|Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|292 COVID patients currently hospitalized|Contact tracing in the West to cease|Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|
Full Coverage

Sports

Kenny is Great Britain’s most successful Olympian

| @BBCWorld
August 8, 2021 4:01 pm
Great Britain’s Jason Kenny became the first British athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals[Source: Eurosport]

Great Britain’s Jason Kenny became the first British athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals as he defended his men’s keirin title in Tokyo.

The 33-year-old stunned the field as he sprinted clear with three laps remaining to claim victory.

It is a ninth Olympic medal for Kenny, who won silver in the team sprint to become GB’s most decorated Olympian earlier this week.

Article continues after advertisement

His tally of seven golds is one more than former team-mate Chris Hoy.

The 2016 champion caught his five rivals by surprise with a long-range attack and held on to finish 0.763 seconds clear of Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang with the Netherlands’ reigning world champion Harrie Lavreysen taking bronze.

Lavreysen made it three medals in Tokyo but had been aiming to emulate Kenny’s achievement of five years ago by winning all three men’s sprint events.

Kenny progressed from a semi-final that also included compatriot and individual sprint bronze medallist Jack Carlin, but the 24-year-old failed to qualify for the final after finishing fourth.

Contesting the race to decide the minor positions, Carlin finished second to claim an eighth-placed overall finish.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.