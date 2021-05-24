Kefu discharged from hospital

Former Wallabies number eight and current Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has been discharged from hospital after being stabbed this week during an attempted burglary at his Brisbane home.

The 47-year-old was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday with his wife, a son and a daughter after three youths allegedly broke into their house.

In a Facebook post, Kefu says it’s humbling to see the outpouring of love and well wishes from family, friends, community members and the general public.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they’re all doing well and thanked everyone for their support.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old suspect -who was tackled by neighbors at the scene was charged with four counts of attempted murder, among a host of other offences.

A second 15-year-old was arrested after attending a Brisbane hospital with injuries, while a third person remains on the run.

Kefu played 60 times for the Wallabies and won the 1999 Rugby World Cup with the Wallabies.