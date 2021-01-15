Karate Fiji’s top contender determined

Karate Fiji’s top contender Tevita Tamanigaunatawamudu is determined to make his Olympic dream a reality.

The 23-year-old is Karate Fiji’s prospect for the Tokyo Olympic Games and is due to compete in a number of qualifying tournaments overseas.

Training under the guidance of national coach David Qiolevu, Tamanigaunatawamudu like other athletes will have to wait for international borders to open.

Qiolevu says despite the long wait, he remains on track.

“He’s been having video sessions with and watching other athletes cope with the psychological side of it. Apart from he’s motivation is still there, he’s focused on the task at hand.”

At the moment, Karate Fiji has planned its competitions for this season which should help the Vuda lad get back on the mat.

If Tamanigaunatawamudu qualifies, he will be the first from Karate Fiji to qualify for the Olympic Games.