Karate Fiji to continue training

Karate Fiji will continue training despite the cancellation of the Oceania Karate Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation has been looking forward to field seven local athletes to the event.

The championship which was scheduled for the 12th of June in New Caledonia has left Fijian Karate athletes in dismay however national coach, David Qiolevu says training must go on.

“Officially it’s moved to some time to the end of the year but nothing concrete. Well the training is still ongoing but the gathering and all our monthly sessions we are keeping track with the ministry of health advisories and all that so we will see how it goes but at the moment dojo training still going.”

The sport is supposed to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics and Fiji is set to field its first team.