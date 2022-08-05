Karan finishes 11th

Fiji’s long distance runner Yeshnil Karan finished 11th in the Men’s 1500metres heat at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Karan ran a time of 4 minutes and 4.22 seconds.
This time however did not qualify him for the final.
Bowler Semesa Naiseruvati did not qualify to the quarter-final of the men’s singles after recording one win and a loss at the Commonwealth Games.
Naiseruvati was defeated by England’s Jamie Walker 11-21 in round 4.
He then played Robert Simpson of Jamaica where he came out with a 21-4 victory in round 5.
In Table Tennis, Vicky Wu and Grace Yee defeated Kenya in the Mixed Singles 3-1.
However, Reilley Stephen and Titana Touea went down 2-3 to Seychelles.
Jai Chauhan and Li Carolyn lost to Guyana 0-3.
In the womens singles, Akanisi Latu lost to 3-0.
Grace Yee and Carolyn Li lost out in the womens doubles to Guyana 1-3.