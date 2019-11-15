Sports
Kansas City Chiefs win SB54
February 3, 2020 2:01 pm
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid [Source: oakbaynews]
The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl 54 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-21.
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered a fourth-quarter comeback at the raucous Hard Rock Stadium as they trailed 20-10.
It was a game of momentum swings but Kansas Damien William’s scored a short touchdown down pass and a 38 yard run in the final minutes to deliver the title after 50 years.
Both sides were locked 10 all at halftime.
