Kansas City Chiefs win SB54

The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl 54 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-21.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered a fourth-quarter comeback at the raucous Hard Rock Stadium as they trailed 20-10.

It was a game of momentum swings but Kansas Damien William’s scored a short touchdown down pass and a 38 yard run in the final minutes to deliver the title after 50 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides were locked 10 all at halftime.