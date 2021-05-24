Home

Kane to lead the way for England

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 11, 2021 3:00 pm

As England prepare for the EURO 2020 final against Italy, the significance of the Three Lions’ first major final in 55 years is not lost on Captain Harry Kane.

The Wembley decider will be an opportunity for Kane and his teammates to go down in history and win a maiden European title.

Though it seems like a normal day of preparation for England, Kane says they’re still aware of what’s at stake.

“To be honest, we’ve gone through the same preparation as we’ve done the last few games and we’ve had the same amount of time in between in terms to recover and to prepare and to work. So as the game finished, it was full focused into this one.”

The biggest test for the English captain will be going up against two of the best defenders in the world, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

The match between England and Italy will kick-off at 7am tomorrow.

 

