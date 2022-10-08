Kamikamica ready to roll

Vodafone Fiji Bati are finally settled in camp ahead of the Rugby League World Cup which kicks off next week.

Vice captain Tui Kamikamica says it has been a short preparation span but the players have tried to compromise and work together.

He commended the younger players for stepping up and taking the leading role before the arrival of the other senior players returning from the NRL.

“We’ve been coping pretty well to be honest, they’ve been here for like a week and a half and from what I’ve heard from Kevin is they’ve been training really well, they’ve been adapting to the Bati culture which is coming in and mingle around having a laugh with the other boys”

Fiji’s first match is against Australia on October 15th.