Kakala wins ACS inter-house

Kakala House walked away as champions at the Adi Cakobau School Interhouse competition today.

The house bagged 13 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Lagakali came in third place with 13 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Mokosoi House won 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Uci house settle for fourth place winning 12 gold, 20 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The Sawani girls will now prepare for the Triple N Zone which is scheduled to be held on the 27th of March.