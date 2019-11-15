Kaiviti Silktails to create history tomorrow

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league team will create history tomorrow when they run out for the first time in the New South Wales Ron Massey Cup at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Years of hard work and sacrifices will materialize tomorrow when 17 local players and coaching staff try to make their inaugural outing a memorable one.

Former Fiji Bati Captain Wes Naiqama who is part of the Silktails coaching staff says it’s a proud moment for Fiji Rugby League.

“As a team we are not probably focused on the wins and losses yet. We have come a long way in the nine week pre-season. We have improved in every trial game that we have played. Those Australian boys have played the game all their lives and with this group of boys that we have got we have to improve every week”.

The Silktails meet the Wolves at 3pm tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park