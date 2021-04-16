Home

Sports

Juventus chairman says ESL cannot proceed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 6:35 am
[Source: The Athletic]

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli says the European Super League (ESL) project cannot proceed.

This after AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid joined the six Premier League clubs in withdrawing.

Agnelli was one of the chief architects of the breakaway plans, which involved 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are yet to comment.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Liverpool owners have apologized unreservedly for the unrest caused by the proposed European Super League.

[Source: BBC Sport]

