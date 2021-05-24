Home

Rugby

Just recovery at the moment for Radradra

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 6:30 am

Olympic gold medalist Semi Radradra isn’t sure whether he’ll wear the Fiji 7s jumper again.

When asked if he’s interested in the World Cup 7s and Commonwealth Games next year, Radradra says it’s been a long season with the Bristol Bears before joining the national side at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Radradra says I think I need a rest for my body but whatever comes after I’ll just let the Lord decide for me so for me to wear the white jumper is always there you something that the Fijian boys they dream about to wear so for me I’ll focus on my recovery, enjoy my break and then see what happens after that”.

Article continues after advertisement

Radradra is supposed to travel to Taveuni but nothing is confirmed with the restrictions in place.

He says he may have to cancel his trip to the garden island and head back to England with his family as time is not on his side.

The 29 year olds club, Bristol, is having its pre-season training and they begin the 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership season against Saracens on September 18.

