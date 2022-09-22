Junior Bula Boys a step closer

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys are heading into an all-important match today as a win would qualify them to the Under-19 World Cup next year.

Fiji meets New Caledonia today at 2.30pm in the semi-final of the OFC U-19 Championship in Tahiti.

The team is anticipating the New Caledonian midfield to be a real threat.

Coach Ronil Lal says mentality is everything and they will treat this match as their last.

“The knockout stages is always tough and you cannot underestimate any team or think they will not play well and the same is in the semis, it will be tougher and for us it’s the final and we’ll treat it as a final.”

Captain Samuela Navoce says this is a one in a lifetime opportunity for them and they need to prove their worth.

He says they will need to execute everything right.

“We’ve been working on mid-block where New Caledonia is very dangerous in, which is mostly in the mid-field.”

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

In the second semi-final, New Zealand takes on Tahiti at 6pm.