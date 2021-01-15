Judo, Table Tennis and Karate still in the hunt for Olympic spots

Karate, Table Tennis and Judo must send their athletes for Olympic qualifying tournaments overseas.

However, the fate of their qualification will depend largely on when international borders will open.

FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar, says the athletes will need to attend a number of tournaments overseas to potentially book a spot for the Tokyo Olympics.

She says if borders remain closed than the respective International Federations will make decisions on which athlete will accomplish their Olympic dream.

“It will be up to the International Federation how they might allocate the quota for the Oceania region. Normally it would fall down to the International Federation ranking.”

She says athletes who had traveled for qualifying tournaments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and have an international ranking will have a good chance of taking the quota spot.