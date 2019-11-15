Home

Judo looking good to qualify for Olympics: Bower

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
January 8, 2020 12:24 pm
Tevita Takayawa and Gerard Takayawa [Source: Fiji Judo Association]

Team Fiji’s Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says Fiji Judo’s chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics looks good.

Bower says Tevita and Gerard Takayawa have the opportunity to prove themselves in the Olympic qualification rounds which will be held in Germany from the 21st to the 23rd of next month.

Bower adds other teams who also have the opportunity to qualify must work really hard especially athletics.

He says unlike other years where team Fiji athletics had two universality places for the Olympics, they now only have one place.

Bower will meet all Team Fiji stakeholders at 5.30pm this afternoon to get an update on the respective team’s preparations.

At the moment, only the Fiji men’s and women’s sevens teams have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

An opportunity still exists for sports like Athletics, Swimming, Archery, Boxing, Karate and Table Tennis to qualify for the Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin from the 24th of July.

