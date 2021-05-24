Johnny Get Angry shouldn’t race says Glen Boss

Johnny Get Angry has earned his place in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup and will be running, despite what others have said in the lead-up.

That’s the view of Johnny’s trainer Denis Pagan, who pulled off an unlikely Group One win with the son of Tavistock 12 months ago.

Johnny Get Angry’s position in the Cup field has come under fire after being beaten a combined margin of 48L at his last two starts.

Outspoken jockey Glen Boss, winner of three consecutive Melbourne Cup, was particularly scathing of Johnny Get Angry taking up a spot in the 24-horse field.

Boss said Johnny’s form suggests he shouldn’t be in the race.

Johnny Get Angry, a $101 chance with TAB, qualified for the Cup with a 1L victory in last year’s Victoria Derby.