Jerry Tuwai set to lead the team again

Fiji 7s halfback Jerry Tuwai has been informed that he may lead the side to the Hamilton and Sydney 7s in the absence of Paula Dranisinukula.

At this stage, Dranisinikula looks set to miss the next leg due to injury.

Tuwai was first made captain in 2017 taking over from Osea Kolinisau before the skipper’s role was handed to Kalione Nasoko in 2018 as the national team’s coaching staff wanted to ease the load on Tuwai.

After Nasoko was injured last year, Dranisinukula was given the responsibility to lead the team.

National coach Gareth Baber says he has already spoken to Tuwai about wearing the captain’s armband again.

‘You know I’ve had the conversation with Jerry as well and the other coaches see exactly where we are we’ve thought about that Paula has a fracture in his wrist it’s healing well might be a bit tight for Hamilton and Sydney but I’ll make a decision obviously we are clear when the players come back in after New Year we get them back on Thursday, Friday this week and we continue training to next week’.

Baber adds the coaching staff together with the players recognized their defense, restarts, and discipline are the three main areas that led to their downfall in the last two tournaments.

The Fiji 7s team will start their camp today to prepare for the next leg of the World Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

Fiji is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina.