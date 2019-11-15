Jarryd Hayne’s trial set for November

Former Bati Jarryd Hayne will have to wait until November to face trial for an alleged rape case.

His court case was to begin in May before the COVID-19 crisis pushed all jury trials in New South Wales back.

The 2008 and 2017 Bati World Cup rep pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated assault in relation to an alleged incident that took place in September 2018 with a woman near Newcastle.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hayne’s defense lawyer, appeared on his behalf yesterday.

There was an issue with a subpoena and Hayne’s lawyer asked for a six-week adjournment to fix the problem.

Hayne’s lawyer told the court she does not believe the problem will not add further delay to the trial and was confident it would be shortly resolved and the trial is set for November 23rd.

An aggravated rape charge carries a maximum of 20 years in jail.

Source: Zero Tackle