Jarryd Hayne to face third sexual assault trial

Jarryd Hayne will face a third trial in the New South Wales District Court according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

It comes after Hayne was released from custody in February after the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal quashed his sexual assault convictions on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and ordered a retrial.

The 34-year-old was sentenced in 2021 for at least three years and eight months over an incident in Newcastle in September 2018.

It was alleged that Hayne assaulted a 26-year-old woman with his hands and mouth, leaving the woman bleeding from her genitalia.

Prosecutor Adrian Dragicevic and Hayne’s lawyer, Ramy Qutami both appeared in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Friday morning via video link.

Dragicevic confirmed that “the crown will be proceeding to a retrial,” as per the Herald.