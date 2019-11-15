Japan's Olympic minister shoots down Donald Trump's suggestion to postpone Tokyo Games

The Olympic Games will open as scheduled on 24 July.

This comes as US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading coronavirus was immediately shot down by Japan’s Olympic minister.

Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic bronze medalist, told a news conference on Friday in Tokyo the IOC and the organising committee are not considering cancellation or a postponement.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organisers have stayed on message since the viral outbreak in China three months ago spread across Asia and then the globe: The games will go ahead beginning on July 24.

Tokyo organisers have downsized the torch arrival ceremony and will announce a week before the relay begins if crowds will be limited, or the route will be changed.