Japan's Olympic minister shoots down Donald Trump's suggestion to postpone Tokyo Games
TVNZ
March 14, 2020 2:59 pm
The Olympic Games will open as scheduled on 24 July. [Source: TVNZ]
This comes as US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading coronavirus was immediately shot down by Japan’s Olympic minister.
Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic bronze medalist, told a news conference on Friday in Tokyo the IOC and the organising committee are not considering cancellation or a postponement.
The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organisers have stayed on message since the viral outbreak in China three months ago spread across Asia and then the globe: The games will go ahead beginning on July 24.
Tokyo organisers have downsized the torch arrival ceremony and will announce a week before the relay begins if crowds will be limited, or the route will be changed.