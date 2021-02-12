Japan’s Olympic Minister likely to replace Yoshiro Mori

Tokyo Olympic Games officials hope the selection of Seiko Hashimoto will draw a line over predecessor’s sexist remarks.

Japan’s Olympics minister, Hashimoto, is in line to lead the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, just over five months before the delayed Games are due to open.

The committee, which is already facing public opposition was forced to search for a new president when its previous head, Yoshiro Mori, resigned last week after making sexist remarks about women.

Article continues after advertisement

Media reports states a panel set up to find a replacement agreed yesterday that Hashimoto, should be offered the position.

Olympics officials hopes the appointment of Hashimoto, one of several women named in the media as potential candidates, will draw a line beneath the Mori sexism row and allow them to focus on the myriad problems surrounding the Games.

[Source: Inside The Games]