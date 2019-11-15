Japanese World Cup rugby star ordered to pay $50k after Dunedin attack

Japanese rugby player Amanaki Mafi has been fined $50,000 and discharged without conviction after a late-night brawl with a former Melbourne Rebels team-mate.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to assault charges with intent to injure Lopeti Timani, who he has known since they were children growing up in Tonga.

The charge has a maximum penalty of three years’ jail in Australia.

The pair went to the home of a family member of Mafi, after their team lost 43-37 to the Highlanders in Dunedin on July 14.

They were drinking into the early hours of the next morning and became intoxicated.

Mafi became enraged after Timani used an offensive word in front of a female relative, and challenged him to a fight.

The Melbourne Rebels fined the pair A$15,000 (NZ$15,500) over the incident.

Mafi will have to pay $50,000, which includes Timani’s fine and $20,000 in medical expenses.