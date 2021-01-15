Japanese top league postponed till next month

Sixty-two players and staff across six teams in the Japan top league have tested positive for COVID-19.

This has resulted in the game being postponed till next month.

Of the 62 cases, 13 are from former All Blacks captain Kieran Read’s Toyota Verblitz side, seven at Barrett’s Suntory Sungoliath, while 24 are at the Canon Eagles.

Since those cases were announced earlier this week, five positive cases were also reported by Toshiba Brave Lupus, 10 by Kobe Kobelco Steelers and three by NEC Green Rockets.