Japanese PM dismisses rumours of Olympic Games cancellation

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has dismissed rumours circulating online that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak.

Rumours of a potential cancellation grew after a German news outlet published a story on the discussions between the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization.

Abe told the parliamentary committee that they will take appropriate measures so that preparations for the Olympic Games will proceed without any interference.

He adds the government was in close contact with international bodies like the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 24.

Japan has so far confirmed 20 coronavirus cases.