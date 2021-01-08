Japanese people in doubt of Olympics, Games President reassures

President of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee tried to reassure the Japanese public that the postponed games will open in just over six months.

Two polls in the last few days have shown just over 80% of Japanese people surveyed think the Olympics should be canceled or postponed.

Some believe it will not take place as COVID-19 cases surge in Japan.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee have repeated for months that the delayed Olympics will be able to open during the pandemic.

More than 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from 200 nations and territories expected to enter Japan, along with ten of thousands of other officials, coaches, and judges.

No decision has been made public about fans being able to attend venues. It’s also unclear if fans from abroad will be permitted.