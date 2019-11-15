Japan World Cup star set to abandon Olympics dream to become a doctor

Japan World Cup star Kenki Fukuoka set to abandon Olympics dream to become a doctor.

Japanese Star wing Kenki Fukuoka will forgo the opportunity to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics in rugby sevens to pursue a medical career as a doctor.

It was announced in an online press conference on Saturday by the Japan Rugby Football Union that the 27-year-old speedster had left the national seven set-up to focus on studying for a medical school entrance exam.

Fukuoka became a breakout star for Japan at 2019 World Cup.

He helped the Brave Blossoms qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time.

Fukuoka is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, who is a dentist, and his grandfather, who was a doctor.