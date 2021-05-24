Sports
Japan leads medal tally
3
July 29, 2021 1:31 am
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan wearing a protective face mask and holding a Japanese flag reacts after winning the gold medal. [Source: Reuters]
Host nation Japan is leading the Olympic Games medal tally again after the conclusion of day five.
Japan has 13 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze followed by China with 12 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze.
The United States of America is currently third and have 11 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals.
Russia has 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze.
[Source: Google]
