Japan leading Olympics medal tally

Hosts Japan is back at the top of the Olympic Games medal tally.
Japan is first on the table with 8 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.
The United States of America has moved into second with 7 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.
In third place with 6 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze is China while Russia is fourth with 4 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Great Britain is now fifth as they have 3 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze
