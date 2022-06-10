Japan-based Fijians included in Wallabies squad

Fiji-born star winger Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi have been named in the Wallabies side for the July three-test series against England.

Coach Dave Rennie named the duo including Quade Cooper as Australia’s overseas selections.

Rennie who will be naming a 35-man squad on Sunday, is restricted to picking only three overseas-based players.

He says the trio had been in outstanding form for their clubs in Japan.

He adds Koroibete was phenomenal during the League One final for Panasonic.

He says the Namosi man has not lost any physicality or work ethic.

Rennie says 34-year-old Cooper had a massive impact when he joined the squad during the Rugby Championship last year and Kerevi only played a handful of tests and was nominated for World Rugby player of the year, which just highlights the impact that he had.

Rennie will also name a 30-man Australia A squad to play Tonga, Samoa and Fiji as part of the Pacific Nations Cup in July and to develop more depth at international level.

The Wallabies play three tests against England on July 2nd, 9th and 16th, to be followed by two tests each against Argentina, South Africa and New Zealand in the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship in August and September.