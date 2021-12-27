James stars in Lakers win

LeBron James starred with a 32-point triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets.

James added 11 rebounds and 11 assists to record his third triple-double of the season in a 132-123 win in LA.

Russell Westbrook finished with a triple-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Malik Monk scored 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24.

Jalen Green responded with 24 points as the Rockets lost a fifth straight game.

James, who this month became the fifth player in NBA history to record 100 triple-doubles, started at centre for the first time in his career.