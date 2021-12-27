Home

Basketball

James stars in Lakers win

| @BBCWorld
December 30, 2021 6:39 am
[Source: Facebook]

LeBron James starred with a 32-point triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets.

James added 11 rebounds and 11 assists to record his third triple-double of the season in a 132-123 win in LA.

Russell Westbrook finished with a triple-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Malik Monk scored 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24.

Article continues after advertisement

Jalen Green responded with 24 points as the Rockets lost a fifth straight game.

James, who this month became the fifth player in NBA history to record 100 triple-doubles, started at centre for the first time in his career.

 

