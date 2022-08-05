Jamaica takes top seed Australia down

[Source: BBC]

A tenacious Jamaican side took a stunning 57-55 victory over top seeds Australia to finish top of Pool A in the netball competition at the Commonwealth Games.

The Sunshine Girls overturned a five-goal deficit in the final period to earn the triumph in Birmingham.

Jhaniele Fowler scored 47 of her 50 attempts under the post and a dogged Jamaica defence, roared on by the crowd at the NEC, piled the pressure on Australia’s shooters to take the final quarter 17-9.

Jamaica, who are ranked fourth in the world, have featured on the podium at the past two Commonwealth Games, both times in the bronze-medal position.

Meanwhile, Wales earned their second win of the tournament, beating Barbados 60-44.