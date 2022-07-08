Jacob Saifiti to debut for NSW

Former Fiji Bati prop Jacob Saifiti will make his State of Origin debut for New South Wales in the decider next Wednesday.

Saifiti is following the footsteps of twin brother and also former Bati, Daniel Saifiti, who earned seven caps for the Blues between 2019-2021.

26 year old Jacob has been called in after a hamstring injury ended Jordan McLean’s chance to make his debut for the Blues.

Speaking to NRL.com, Saifiti says the coaching staff has showed faith in him and it means a lot.

He adds that he’s just grateful to be a part of camp.

With Saifiti’s inclusion’s, it means two former Bati’s will be in action for New South Wales as Apisai Koroisau is starting at hooker.

The Origin decider kicks off at 10:10pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.