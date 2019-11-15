I’ve been lucky to coach several Fijian players: Cotter

New Flying Fijians Coach Vern Cotter is blessed to have crossed path with Fijian players in his colorful career.

Cotter who is expected to officially start in June says he is looking forward to leading the Flying Fijians.

“I’ve been lucky enough to coach several Fijian players during my career in France and I already appreciate what they naturally bring to the game like Timoci Nagusa, Nemani Nadolo, Napolioni Nalaga and Sitiveni Sivivatu who was an All Black’.

The 57 year old has agreed to a three year contract meaning it is not guaranteed whether he will take the Flying Fijians to the next Rugby World Cup in 2023.

But Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Francis Kean says Cotter’s performance will be reviewed after two years.

Kean adds Fiji Rugby is fortunate to have secured the services of the 57 year old.

‘He’s experience up in New Zealand rugby particularly the Crusaders and then on to clubs in France like Clermont and Montpellier and also being Head Coach of Scotland I think it augurs well with the future of Fiji rugby it’s an investment for Fiji rugby and I think Fiji rugby is very fortunate to secure the services of a world class coach like Mr Vern Cotter’.

Cotter coached Scotland from 2014 to 2017.

In May 2017, he left his position at Scotland with a 53% win rate (19 wins from 36 games).\

Cotter was the successful candidate after the six were shortlisted from the 20 coaches that applied fort the Flying Fijians coaching job.

The other five shortlisted candidates were Frenchmen Olivier Magne and Franc Azema, Fiji Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula, former Flying Fijians skipper Simon Raiwalui and former England number 8 Dean Richards.