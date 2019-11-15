It's anybody's game: Tikoisuva

Local bowling sensation Litia Tikoisuva described this year’s Muni Chand Triple tournament as unpredictable.

Speaking to FBC Sports Tikoisuva says there is tough competition in the women’s division and it will come down to the team that adjusts and execute their combinations well.

“It’s going to be anybody’s game really because the grass is really fast and people are trying to adjust to it. It’s actually the first team that adjusts to it, that’s the team that’s going to win.”

So far Tikoisuva has recorded a loss and a draw in the first round of the tournament.

Sticking to her word, Tikoisuva says it’s anyone’s game.

“When you’re on the Green, you have so many factors to adjust to and we can never be confident for a win because a fairly new team can come in and beat you. So you take each games as it comes and your consistency, fitness and concentration will determine the end result.”

The final rounds of the tournament are currently underway at the Suva Bowling club.