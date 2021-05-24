It’ll be a proud moment to play at home:Momoedonu

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have been looking forward to its first Super Rugby Pacific match in Fiji for months.

After spending six months away from home and playing in various venues in Australia, the Drua will finally be in action in front of families and friends at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Drua flanker Raikabula Momoedonu says although many fans were there to cheer them on in Australia, they missed the smiling faces of those closer to them.

“It’s a great feeling to be back home. First game for the boys and the franchise. You can’t help but to feel proud playing on home soil, playing in front of your family, that’s something that we didn’t have in Australia and we are looking forward to it.”

Momoedonu says the players are excited for the clash and they have been talking about it back in Australia.

The team is urging fans to buy their tickets early and turn up in numbers at the ANZ Stadium to cheer on their favorite Drua players.

Saturday’s match kicks-off at 4.35pm.