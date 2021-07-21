Italy edges Belgium, through to semi-finals

Italy are now through to the semi-finals after delivering an exceptional performance against Belgium to win 2-1 in the second Euro 2020 quart-final this morning.

Italy have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, while Belgium are the world’s top-ranked team.

Italy’s Nicolo Barella wriggled through three defenders before drilling in the opener and Lorenzo Insigne ran from the halfway line before curling in one of the goals of the tournament.

Belgium were given hope late in the first half when Giovanni di Lorenzo fouled Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku scored the penalty.

Both sides had chances to score again in a breathless second half but with no goals it was Italy who progressed.

Roberto Mancini’s side face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday.