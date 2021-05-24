Home

Athletics

Italy claims gold in Olympic 100m final

| @BBCWorld
August 2, 2021 4:50 am
[Source: Insider]

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy claimed gold in the Olympic 100m final earlier this morning in Tokyo Japan.
The Italian ran a time of 9.80 seconds to secure the shocking win after Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start.

Jacobs was 0.04 clear of American Fred Kerley who settled for silver..

Canada’s Andre de Grasse won a second successive Olympic bronze in third.

Article continues after advertisement

World champion Christian Coleman and Trayvon Bromell, the world’s fastest in 2021, were both absent from the final.

Coleman, banned for whereabouts failures after missing three drugs tests, and Bromell, eliminated in the semi-finals, were joined on the sidelines by the long-retired defending champion Usain Bolt.

