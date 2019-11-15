It is tough to train alone: Wainiqolo

Training alone is tough for young Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo but he knows there is no other way out.

Wainiqolo has always been used to training with his team mates, so training alone is a challenge for the 22 year-old.

Wainiqolo says he is thankful to be given a training program to follow.

“Finding it very difficult, there’s no teamwork but it challenge me a lot and we have to do it 100 percent. I would like to thank Fiji rugby for providing individual training program for individual players to train at home during this lockdown and there’s two sessions in a day one in the morning, just exercise and running exercise in the afternoon”

Wainiqolo hopes everything returns to normal soon so he may join his teammates in training.

“I hope it will end soon, I’m not sure when this pandemic sickness will end but hope it’ll end soon and I hope to get back to training with the boys and the team.”

With all sporting activities on hold during this coronavirus pandemic, most players are left with the choice of training in the confinements of their compound.