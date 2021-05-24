Ireland see off England

Ireland kept their hopes of a Six Nations title alive as they defeated a 14-men England side in this morning.

England who played 78 minutes with 14 men after Charlie Ewels’ red card seemed determined but fell short as Ireland proved itself.

Ewels was dismissed with just 82 seconds on the clock after clashing heads with James Ryan in an attempted tackle.

Article continues after advertisement

Ireland seemed set for a procession. Instead they were dragged into a desperate, captivating dogfight by the depleted hosts.

James Lowe and Hugo Keenan scored first-half tries, but Marcus Smith’s boot kept England in touch with three penalties for a 15-9 scoreline at the break.

Smith potted another two to bring England level after the hour. It seemed an extraordinary heist may be on as Twickenham roared like it rarely has before.

Ireland though finally made their advantage and strength in depth pay as they came on strong late on with Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham crossing to squash the resistance.

In another Six Nations match, Scotland beat Italy 33-22.

[Source: BBC]