Sports

Iranian athlete tests positive in Winter Olympics

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 6:20 am
Saveh Shemshaki [Source: Getty images]

Iran’s Saveh Shemshaki has become the first athlete to return a positive doping test at the Winter Olympics.

The 36-year-old has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in Beijing on Monday.

He returned an adverse analytical finding in an out-of-competition test.

Article continues after advertisement

The International Testing Agency (ITA) said the athlete, who was due to compete at his third Games, could appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and to request the analysis of the B-sample.

[Source: BBC Sport]

