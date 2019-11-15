Home

Sports

IOC trying their best says Bower

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 25, 2020 6:06 am

Archery is one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji National Sports Commission Peter Mazey says the cancellation of the qualifying events will be a drawback for many sporting fraternities.

“One of the problem that we are facing is that a number of events that we are cancelling are qualifying events for the Olympics, such as the Archery, which was the qualifying event for the Oceania. However a large number right around the world have been cancelled”

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says the International Olympics Committee has given its assurance that the qualifying rounds will commence but once the current health situation the world is in improves.

“The IOC has mentioned that they are trying their best to ensure that the qualifications is taken care off. The travel to and from qualifications countries are also looked into and particular needs that need to be catered for”

Bower says they will follow the IOC directive and continue preparation for the Olympics.

 

