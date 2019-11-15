IOC sets aside $800m Olympics fund for delayed Games

The International Olympic Committee has set aside $800m to help with the “severe” financial impact caused by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020.

Organizers will get $650m after this summer’s Games were postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other $150m is set to be split into loans for international sports federations and national Olympic committees with cash flow problems.

Article continues after advertisement

IOC president Thomas Bach also said there would be cutbacks.

Bach refused to speculate on whether there would be a further delay or cancellation if a vaccine for Covid-19 is not found before next year’s event, which is due to run from 23 July to 8 August.