IOC President’s comment supported by FASANOC

FASANOC supports the comment that “Sport can save lives,” made by International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, during the virtual G20 Leaders Summit held earlier this week.

Bach says during this coronavirus crisis, we all have seen how important sport is for physical and mental health and the World Health Organization has acknowledged this by signing a cooperation agreement with the IOC.

World Leaders assembled at the virtual G20 Leaders Summit, hosted by the current G20 Presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and expressed their strong support for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

The IOC President asked the G20 participants to support the political neutrality of the Olympic Games and the IOC.

Japanese Prime Minister, Suga Yoshihide says he’s determined to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a symbol that humankind has overcome the virus.

FASANOC Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Mar says Fiji’s Gold medal win at the last Olympic Games did wonders to lift the spirits of not only the people of Fiji but all of the Oceania regions who celebrated with us.