IOC member calls on Olympics to be "reinvented"

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Guy Drut has highlighted the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to “reinvent” the Olympic Games, calling on the event to be more “sober and responsible.”

Drut says the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for the Olympic Movement to look at itself.

He has also called on Paris 2024 to be reviewed, describing the project as “obsolete, outdated and disconnected from reality.”

Drut describes the cost of the postponement of Tokyo 2020 as “very expensive” with some reports estimating it can be as much as USD$3 billion (FJ$6.6m).

Drut says the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, rescheduled to begin on July 23 and August 24 2021 respectively “must take place.”

[INSIDE GAMES]