IOC had to take critical factors into consideration

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese Olympic Committee had to take a lot of factors into consideration before finalizing the new dates.

This morning the new dates were confirmed after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board met in Lausanne, Switzerland to make the decision and it will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021.

IOC president Thomas Bach says he was confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all stakeholders, they can master the unprecedented challenge.

“We chose these dates to follow our principles, which we have established on the 17th of March. And this is, first of all, to safeguard the health of anyone involved in the Olympic Games. And to make our contribution to the containment of the virus effect, which has been acknowledged among many others”.

Bach adds they had to look into the international sports calendar to maintain the uniqueness of the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games will now be held from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August 2021, and the Paralympic Games, from the 24th of August to the 5th of September.