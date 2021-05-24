Home

Sports

IOC expels two coaches over Timanovskaya case

| @BBCWorld
August 6, 2021 9:59 pm
Krystina Timanovskaya [Source: Reuters]

Two Belarusian coaches have lost their Olympic accreditations after allegedly attempting to force an athlete to leave the Games in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich had left the Olympic Village. An investigation is under way.

The case of Krystina Timanovskaya caught global attention after she refused her team’s orders to fly home.

She is now in Poland, where she has been granted a humanitarian visa.

The case has again put the spotlight on Belarus, which has been ruled by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko since 1994. Last year, nationwide protests over his disputed re-election were violently repressed by the security forces.

Belarus says Ms Timanovskaya was removed from the national team because of her emotional state. But the 24-year-old says this is not true, saying she was removed because she spoke on Instagram about the “negligence of [her] coaches”.

